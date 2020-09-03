Tampa yogi competes for Ms. Health & Fitness 2020 to give back to community

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Ms. Health & Fitnesss 2020 competition is heating up!

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us how a local contestant is hoping to win the competition with $20,000 to give back to our community.

Missy White is an E-RYT 500, the owner of Studio 108 Yoga and Holistic Healing, a Yogavated Athletic ambassador and the creator of the 108 Asana series.

Missy began practicing in 1999 and in many ways credits yoga for saving her life.

She now travels the globe teaching her signature Funky Flow and Float Master Class and The 108 Asanas Practice and Workshop she created.

Her studio, Studio 108, and Holistic Healing is located in Westchase and has been helping keep the Tampa Bay community spiritually and physically fit for over six years.

The workout space was recently voted the number one yoga studio in Tampa Bay and third-best yoga studio in the State of Florida.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Ms. Health & Fitness 2020 and vote.

