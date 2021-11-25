Tampa Turkey Gobble draws in thousands for Thanksgiving morning run

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- The Tampa Turkey Gobble kicked off near Amalie Arena on Thanksgiving morning with thousands of runners that laced up their shoes.

The annual tradition kicked off bright and early Thursday and participants were able to choose between the one-mile fun run, 5K or 8K walk or run in Downtown Tampa.

Families with baby strollers and dogs joined in on the action. With some wearing festive sweaters, hats and even tutus.

The Turkey Gobble benefitted the YMCA’s LIVESTRONG, a 12-week program offered for free or at a low cost to cancer survivors.

“We get them together in small groups with a trainer and they get to learn how to use the exercise equipment but the best part about it is they get support,” YMCA Director of Community Health Dawn Kita said.

According to the YMCA, these instructors are trained in cancer survivorship, post-rehabilitation exercise and supportive cancer care.

You can find out how to support or donate to this program on the LIVESTRONG website.

Everyone who participated in this year’s Turkey Gobble received a finisher medal. Recognition awards were given to the first place racers in the following age groups: under 9, 10-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, 80+.