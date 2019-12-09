Tampa Rough Riders collect bear-y special friends for those in need

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All year long, the Tampa Rough Riders collect teddy bears for those who need a fluffy snuggle buddy.
The Teddy Bear Roundup kicks off during the holiday season to spread plenty of plush toys around Tampa Bay.
WFLA News Channel 8 and the Rough Riders are currently collecting teddy bears to give to children in area hospitals, special needs facilities, foster programs and more.
You can help place a smile on a child’s face by bringing a new, unwrapped Teddy bear to 8 On Your Side’s Kindness Day on Friday, Dec. 13. or any of the drop-off locations below.
CLICK HERE learn more about the Tampa Rough Riders and the “John Winter Memorial Teddy Bear Roundup”.
If you would like a donate a bear, here are other drop-off locations:
- The News Center
- 200 South Parker St., Tampa 33606
- Regions Bank
- All locations in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk counties
- Allstate Insurance
- Allstate Agents Craig and Michael Arndt
- 18932 N. Dale Mabry Hwy Suite 102, Lutz 33548
- Allstate Agent John Clarkson
- 12307 Boyette Road, Riverview 33569
- Allstate Agent Lisette Fernandez
- 4935 Van Dyke Road, Lutz 33558
- Allstate Agent Rose Haddad
- 11252 Winthrop Main St., Riverview 33578
- Allstate Agent Mike Lia
- 11001 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa 33618
- Allstate Agent Jeff Macri
- 9433 Balm Riverview Rd., Suite 101, Riverview 33569
- Allstate Agent Paul Phaneuf
- 3641 W Kennedy, Suite F, Tampa 33609
- Allstate Agent Samuel Scott
- 6577 Gunn Hwy., Tampa 33625
- Allstate Agent Ryan Toombs
- 16590 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa 33624
- Allstate Agent David Beck
- 3800 Tampa Rd., Suite 140, Oldsmar 34677
- Allstate Agent Ken Gersbach
- 3237 Tyrone Blvd., St. Petersburg 33710
- Allstate Agent Craig Kilroy
- 6950 Park Blvd. N., Pinellas Park 33781
- Allstate Agent Gus Rodriguez
- 490 Indian Rocks Road N., Suite C, Belleair Bluffs 33770
- Allstate Agent Christopher Teall
- 40741 U.S. Highway 19 N., Tarpon Springs 34689
- Allstate Agent Lois Woods
- 147 2nd Avenue S, Suite 406, St. Petersburg 33701
- Allstate Agents Craig and Michael Arndt
- Caddy’s Treasure Island
- 9000 W Gulf Blvd, Treasure Island 33706
- Caddy’s Bradenton
- 801 Riverside Dr E., Bradenton 34208
- Caddy’s Gulfport
- 3128 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport 33707
- Caddy’s Indian Shores
- 20025 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores 33785
- Caddy’s on Central
- 217 Central Ave., St. Petersburg 33701
- MacDinton’s Irish Pub Soho
- 405 S Howard Ave., Tampa 33606
- MacDinton’s Irish Pub St. Pete
- 242 1st Ave N., St. Petersburg 33701
- Yard of Ale Soho
- 406 S Howard Ave., Tampa 33606
- Yard of Ale St. Pete
- 260 1st Ave N., St. Petersburg 33701
- Medicine River Animal Hospital
- 13495 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach 33708
- Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Office
- 8731 Citizens Drive, New Port Richey 34654
- Salemi’s Body Shop
- 1602 N Armenia Ave, Tampa 33607
- Whistleblower Law Firm
- 400 N. Tampa Street, Suite 1015, Tampa 33602
