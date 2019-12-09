Tampa Rough Riders collect bear-y special friends for those in need

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All year long, the Tampa Rough Riders collect teddy bears for those who need a fluffy snuggle buddy.

The Teddy Bear Roundup kicks off during the holiday season to spread plenty of plush toys around Tampa Bay.

WFLA News Channel 8 and the Rough Riders are currently collecting teddy bears to give to children in area hospitals, special needs facilities, foster programs and more.

You can help place a smile on a child’s face by bringing a new, unwrapped Teddy bear to 8 On Your Side’s Kindness Day on Friday, Dec. 13. or any of the drop-off locations below.

CLICK HERE learn more about the Tampa Rough Riders and the “John Winter Memorial Teddy Bear Roundup”.

If you would like a donate a bear, here are other drop-off locations:

The News Center 200 South Parker St., Tampa 33606

Regions Bank All locations in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk counties

Allstate Insurance Allstate Agents Craig and Michael Arndt 18932 N. Dale Mabry Hwy Suite 102, Lutz 33548 Allstate Agent John Clarkson 12307 Boyette Road, Riverview 33569 Allstate Agent Lisette Fernandez 4935 Van Dyke Road, Lutz 33558 Allstate Agent Rose Haddad 11252 Winthrop Main St., Riverview 33578 Allstate Agent Mike Lia 11001 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa 33618 Allstate Agent Jeff Macri 9433 Balm Riverview Rd., Suite 101, Riverview 33569 Allstate Agent Paul Phaneuf 3641 W Kennedy, Suite F, Tampa 33609 Allstate Agent Samuel Scott 6577 Gunn Hwy., Tampa 33625 Allstate Agent Ryan Toombs 16590 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa 33624 Allstate Agent David Beck 3800 Tampa Rd., Suite 140, Oldsmar 34677 Allstate Agent Ken Gersbach 3237 Tyrone Blvd., St. Petersburg 33710 Allstate Agent Craig Kilroy 6950 Park Blvd. N., Pinellas Park 33781 Allstate Agent Gus Rodriguez 490 Indian Rocks Road N., Suite C, Belleair Bluffs 33770 Allstate Agent Christopher Teall 40741 U.S. Highway 19 N., Tarpon Springs 34689 Allstate Agent Lois Woods 147 2nd Avenue S, Suite 406, St. Petersburg 33701

Caddy’s Treasure Island 9000 W Gulf Blvd, Treasure Island 33706

Caddy’s Bradenton 801 Riverside Dr E., Bradenton 34208

Caddy’s Gulfport 3128 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport 33707

Caddy’s Indian Shores 20025 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores 33785

Caddy’s on Central 217 Central Ave., St. Petersburg 33701

MacDinton’s Irish Pub Soho 405 S Howard Ave., Tampa 33606

MacDinton’s Irish Pub St. Pete 242 1st Ave N., St. Petersburg 33701

Yard of Ale Soho 406 S Howard Ave., Tampa 33606

Yard of Ale St. Pete 260 1st Ave N., St. Petersburg 33701

Medicine River Animal Hospital 13495 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach 33708

Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Office 8731 Citizens Drive, New Port Richey 34654

Salemi’s Body Shop 1602 N Armenia Ave, Tampa 33607

Whistleblower Law Firm 400 N. Tampa Street, Suite 1015, Tampa 33602



