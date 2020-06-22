Tampa Parks and Recreation kicks off summer camps

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Kids all around Tampa Bay will be heading off to summer camp today.

The City of Tampa’s Parks and Recreation is taking new precautions to keep kids safe while having fun.

Summertime fun will go on but the activities will be a bit different this year.

Tampa’s Parks and Recreation has all new explorations like virtual field trips to keep kids safe.

Outside activities like basketball will be played like the game of horse so each kid can have their own ball.

Kickball and soccer will be highlighted as well since there’s no and-to-hand contact.

Staffers believe it will be good for both parents and kids to have some normalcy.

Tampa’s Parks and Recreation Manager John Allen told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross he’s excited to finally welcome the kids to summer camp.

The City of Tampa’s Parks and Recreation plans to open more camps as summer goes on, as long as they can do so safely.

