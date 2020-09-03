Tampa Movement Lab Adaptive Athletics program gets people with autism active

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local organization is helping those on the autism spectrum by getting their bodies moving.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us about the new “Adaptive Athletics” program at the Tampa Movement Lab.

The Tampa Movement Lab provides an inclusive workout area where kids with autism can learn to move.

The Adaptive Athletics program is specifically for kids with autism and down syndrome to also give them a time and space to place to interact with their peers.

Classes meet twice a week, on Tuesday and Thursday, for 30 minutes.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Adaptive Athletics at the Tampa Movement Lab.

