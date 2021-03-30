Tampa high school students collecting prom dresses, formal wear donations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The BestFit Foundation is made up of students from King High School who help collect clothes, provide scholarships and support for students in need.

“The reason that we founded this non-profit is that a couple of years ago, the founders noticed that some of their friends that were participating in after school activities with them started to get distant before competition days. So they decided to reach out and they found that their friends were having deep financial troubles and were actually struggling to pay for these competition fees and this actually prompted them to start this non-profit organization,” BestFit Chief Executive Officer Neha Marzan said.

BestFit members have been asking people to donate any professional clothing they are not using, especially since several people have been working from home.

With prom season around the corner, the foundation is also looking for prom dress and formal wear donations for students.

“I think it makes them feel amazing because me personally, I’m a girl and I know prom is an amazing opportunity to show off dresses. Donating prom dresses is really helpful,” BestFit Chief Operating Officer Isabelle Pham said.

The mission of BestFit is to provide low-income students with resources that could help them accomplish goals for their education or career.

“A student who goes to our high school, his house unfortunately burned down right before this really big speech and debate competition and we were able to help him,” BestFit Public Relations manager Vetta Katta said.

The foundation also helps out the community by putting together care packages for the homeless population.

To find out how to donate any professional clothes, formal wear or know of a student who may be in need, you can contact BestFit through their Facebook, Instagram, email or website.