Tampa Food Trucks: Got Lobstah?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A family and veteran-owned food truck is serving the Tampa Bay area one lobster roll at a time.

Renee and Sean Haertle are the owners of Got Lobstah? food truck. It’s been serving Tampa Bay for six years, but the Haertle’s took over in August of 2020, in the middle of the pandemic. However, the family says their pandemic run was successful.

“The pandemic has really given us an opportunity to travel to different communities and apartment complexes, to be able to serve people that way instead of the typical festivals,” Renee said. “We also have been able to service breweries and partner with breweries to help them stay open during the pandemic.”

Sean is also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. As soon as Sean and Renee got the truck up and running, they immediately partnered with a local non-profit organization that helps veterans and their families.

Chef Guy makes all of the delicious meals.

To follow where the Got Lobstah? food truck will be, head over to their Facebook and Instagram pages. The truck will also be at the Liquid Garage in New Port Richey and at Austria Community in Odessa on Friday, July 9.