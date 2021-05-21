Tampa Food Trucks: Craving Donuts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Craving Donuts is a local food truck that had to find a new recipe for success when the pandemic hit.

Debbie and Vanzelle Nibbs own Craving Donuts. Their food truck has been serving one-of-a-kind donuts across the Bay area for more than six years.

All of their events/gigs were canceled at the beginning of the pandemic. Once that happened, they went into communities and neighborhoods to spread joy through their donuts.

Craving Donuts is family owned and operated. They are always looking to come to local neighborhoods and serve.

