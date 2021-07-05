Tampa Food Trucks: 5 Buck Truck

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay food truck is whipping up quick, affordable meals on wheels.

5 Buck Truck is a new food truck that serves the entire bay area. Kelli Montgomery and her business partner, Patrick, bought the truck in the midst of the pandemic in June 2020. However, the truck just opened April of 2021 and it wasn’t the pandemic that shut them down.

“We bought the truck and there was so much wrong with (it) to the point where we are now in a legal battle with the seller,” Montgomery said.

After months of dealing with that, the truck is finally up and running. Patrick came up with the concept of the “5 Buck Truck,” but it came full circle for Montgomery.

“My dad always said you should be able to go anywhere and get a good meal for $5, so here we are,” she said.

