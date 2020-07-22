Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center hopes to inspire restoration of our waterways

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a lot to check out at the brand new St. Pete Pier, and the beautiful views may even inspire you to help preserve what’s below it.

The Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center tells a 50-year story of environmental recovery in Tampa Bay.

There are all-new exhibits and public programs like the wet classroom.

Its mission is restoration and preservation.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross takes us to the Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center to see what a difference we all can make.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center.

