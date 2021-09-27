Tampa Bay pumpkin patch opens with photo ops, farm animals to kick off fall season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The countdown to Halloween is on and one pumpkin patch in Tampa Bay is making sure you get in the spirit.

Gallagher’s Pumpkins and Christmas Trees has been locally owned and operated for more than 30 years in St. Petersburg.

“We create memories here. People can take pictures with their families. The kids can run around, grow up coming here and just seeing all the different things we have to offer,” Gallagher’s Pumpkins and Christmas Trees Owner David Gallagher said.

The pumpkin patch has several photo ops, like a vintage red truck, to take advantage of with your whole family. You can choose from a variety of pumpkins, enjoy Sno-Cones and a bounce house for the kids while you are visiting.

“We’ve got goats, we’ve got a baby cow that’s six months old. We’ve got guinea pigs for the smaller kids and we do have llamas. One of the llamas is also six months old,” Gallagher said.

The pumpkin patch is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on 4th Street North in St. Pete. You can find more details about the location on their website.