Tampa Bay paddleboarders to paddle 24 hours straight for charity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A team of paddleboarders will paddle non-stop for 24 hours on the Hillsborough River to raise funds to help Tampa Bay families going through cancer with a loved one.

The fundraiser is called The Monster and Sea 24 and is a relay-style paddle presented by Urban Kai, a paddleboard shop near Armature Works. The message is to let families know their community loves them and is fighting for them.

“I lost my uncle to cancer and I lost a good friend here in Tampa Bay. We’re all really paddling for those we lost, those who survived. I feel like everybody these days is personally affected by cancer some way or another,” Urban Kai Employee and Paddleboarder Ami Granger-Welch said.

The goal is to fill envelopes with donations to give to these families.

The 24-hour paddle will start May 15 at 8 a.m. near Urban Kai and Armature Works and will end May 16 at 8 a.m.

“They can kayak, they can bring out their canoe, surf, ski. We just want people to get together and just paddle for this cause,” Urban Kai Owner Aimee Conlee said.

If you would like to donate or join the team, you can head to Urban Kai’s Signupgenius.com. Paddleboards and kayaks are available to rent at Urban Kai.