Tampa Bay non-profit looking for donations, volunteers to help low-income families

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- The non-profit organization Clothes To Kids provides new and quality used clothes to low-income and in-crisis children for free.

“Clothes to Kids really creates an environment where our kids can come in and shop and pick a week’s worth of school clothes that make them feel unique,” Executive Director Jennifer Jacobs said.

The Tampa Bay organization has been in need of clothing donations and volunteers to help out more children at their three locations.

“Each day is so rewarding when the children and the parents come in and get the items they need. The smile on their face is everything,” Clothes To Kids volunteer Geri Goydon said.

Through the Clothes To Kids program, Pinellas and Hillsborough County students can pick out five days worth of clothing at no cost.

Children who qualify for the program receive five pairs of underwear, five pairs of socks, five tops, four bottoms, an optional dress and a pair of shoes. If the child’s school requires uniforms, they may receive up to three uniform tops and two uniform bottoms.

As of right now, the non-profit organization is in need of boys clothing and jacket donations.

You can donate clothes by dropping them off at one of Clothes To Kids’ three locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Location addresses can be found on their website.

Clothes To Kids is also in need of volunteers, specifically those who speak both English and Spanish. More information about volunteering can be found here.