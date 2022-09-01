ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Being out on the water can be therapeutic and calming for many people, especially in the Tampa Bay area.

Soothe Our Souls is a non-profit organization that has been helping individuals with serious health challenges by going on sailing retreats.

The organization began 10 years ago after the passing of Art Nicholson, a close friend of Captain Dan Peretz, the owner of Dolphin Landings Charter Boat Center.

“It’s a legacy to him and we’ve started to slowly expand. We are now offering this to mentally health-challenged people, people who are seriously grieving and also veterans,” Peretz said.

The organization has taken hundreds of individuals sail boating in Boca Ciega Bay in hopes of helping them along their healing journey.

“We introduce them to yoga, meditation, reflexology, nutrition, all sorts of stuff on board, so they can go home and further investigate that for self care,” Soothe Our Souls Marketing Director Kerry Kopasek said.

The non-profit also hosts Wellness Wednesday events with a variety of wellness options, like art instruction, acupuncture and basic stretching. These are held at their Treasure Island Waterfront Event Venue.

Soothe Our Souls holds their free sailing retreats every first Sunday of the month. Boarding is located at the Dolphin Landings Charter Boat Center behind the Dolphin Village Shopping Center.

You can check out their website for information on how to register, donate or even volunteer.