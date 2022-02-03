Tampa Bay non-profit animal rescue in need of donations, volunteers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Rancho Huracan, a non-profit animal rescue located about five miles from Downtown Tampa, is in need of donations to help care for neglected, abused and unwanted farm animals.

You can find just about any farm animal you can think of at Rancho Huracan. You will see hundreds of goats, sheep, llamas, horses and even donkeys sharing the pastures.

Will Velez and his wife, Lilly Zaiter, founded the non-profit organization more than 10 years ago. He said it started with just one goat named Daisy.

“Then people started hearing about us and started bringing animals, sometimes they used to just leave them at the gate,” Velez said.

Velez also said he has been learning a lot about caring for the animals over the years. He grew up in the inner city in New Jersey and did not know much about farm life.

Rancho Huracan depends on donations from the community to continue giving animals a second chance at life.

“Some donate money for hay, which we purchase. We appreciate anything that anybody can do, not for us, it’s for the animals, to keep them going,” Velez said.

The non-profit organization also serves to educate children and adults about farm animals and their role in the environment.

“There’s kids in school that have not even, in their life, pet a goat. I use this as educational means for children and even adults. I mean, we learn too,” Velez said.

If you are interested in donating or volunteering, you can reach out to Rancho Huracan on their Facebook page.