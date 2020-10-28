Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger hopes to help solve local food insecurity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local non-profit is stepping up to help end hunger in our community.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us about the work from the Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger.

Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger will bring the 10th Annual Sunshine Summit to End Hunger to Tampa Bay virtually.

The two-day virtual summit hopes to unite organizations, advocates, and volunteers.

Organizers and the broader anti-hunger community will create a forum to learn, share and network while exploring best practices in solving hunger.

According to the organization, in the United States, 54 million people, including 18 million children, may struggle to put food on the table this year due to the effects of COVID-19.

The 2020 Sunshine Summit to End Hunger (SSEH) will be on Oct. 29 and 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. each day.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger and the 2020 Sunshine Summit to End Hunger.

