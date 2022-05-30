CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — With summer only a few weeks away, people are looking to get into shape.

A new boxing gym in Clearwater is encouraging people of all ages to stop by and learn the basics.

Battle Zone Boxing was started by Tampa Bay native James Battle and his wife, Kaitlyn for people ages five and up.

The gym offers box-fit classes, personal training, mitt work, as well as professional and amateur fight training.

“We’re helping people not only reach goals but to complete them as well,” Battle Zone Boxing Owner James Battle said.

Battle began boxing at the age of 14 and started to become a trainer in 1996. This June he will be inducted into the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

Battle is now a part of a team teaching members of all different skill levels.

“We have five coaches in this gym that really take pride in what we do,” he said. “When you come through those doors, we’re greeting you with smiles. You don’t have to be a fighter to train like one.”

Battle Zone Boxing has classes every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. You can visit their Facebook page to find out how to sign up.