PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A group of students have returned to the Tampa Bay area after competing in world and national karate championships.

The team has been working hard at the Pro Karate Center in Palm Harbor to prepare for the AAU National Karate Championships and the WUKF World Karate Championships in Fort Lauderdale.

“It helps them with their mind, their body, their spirit. When they’re judged at competitions, they’re judged by their power, their stances, their Zen and their composure,” Pro Karate Center owner and coach Dean Lavas said.

Pro Karate Venter black belt Danielle Martin also traveled to the championship. She is a two time world champion that has traveled overseas to compete several times.

“I think it’s definitely helped me have respect, discipline throughout my whole life. I’ve been really successful in school and finding a job,” she said.

The team that traveled to the championships included Lavas, Meghan Fortune, Adam Fauber, James Gray, Dena Gray, Danielle Martin, Danielle Ortiz, Sophia Drewke, Ethan Lavas, Evan Nadeau, Bryanna Voies and Isaac Gray.

“We take kids up to as old as you can be. One of our oldest students is 75. I think it’s really cool that we have a family that is open to all ages and all athletic abilities,” Martin said.

The Pro Karate Center is accepting new students starting at the age of 3. You can find more details on their website.