Tampa Bay History center reopens with new safety precautions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay staple is opening it’s doors today with new safety precautions.

The Tampa Bay History Center hopes to keep people safe while exploring and learning.

The Tampa Bay History Center is reopening with three sessions a day for people to check out new and old exhibits.

Each session will be limited to 75 people in the galleries at one time for safety.

New hand sanitizing stations were installed and some of the interactive pieces will be limited.

Summer camps will begin as well with a swashbuckling good time and “American Girl” themed lessons in history.

The Tampa Bay History Center told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross how understanding our past can help people gain perspective.

Marketing Director Manny Leto said he really enjoys seeing families explore and make connections to past events within the galleries.

