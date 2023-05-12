LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — The robotics team at Steinbrenner High School brought home a win from the JROTC VEX Robotics National Championship in Dallas.

The competition included 130 teams from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Space Command JROTC Programs.

The teams were placed into two divisions and played in ten rounds before competition for the national title.

“I definitely didn’t expect it to all happen, especially not in my first year. It was definitely a blessing. It was an honor to even make it that far,” Steinbrenner High School Junior Ava Muniz said.

This was the first year a team from Florida won the top award at the championship.

Students on the team are now eligible for scholarships through the Robot Event Competition Foundation.

Next week, the robotics team will begin preparations for next year’s competition, which will be held in February.