LAND O’LAKES, Fla (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay golf program has been encouraging kids to step away from the screens and hit up the driving range for free this summer.

Ace Golf has three locations where families can drop by to sign up kids ages 5 through 12 for free golf practice.

“We absolutely love it, with this program, we’re up over almost 800 to 900 kids now,” Plantation Palms Golf Club Director of Golf Andrew Dawes said.

After signing up, children get the option of either a small bucket of golf balls to hit on the range for the day or they can play mini-golf instead if the facility has one available.

“We know that if kids get into golf and they’re having a good time, one day they are perhaps want to going to want to be a member. It’s the cycle of golf – you can start when you’re young and go all the way until old,” Dawes said.

Ace Golf’s free golf program for kids runs daily from now until Aug. 31 at the facilities below: