PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Although summer is still a few days away, we are already feeling the hot temperatures.

What better way to stay hydrated than with a slice of watermelon?

Keel Farms in Plant City will be celebrating the summer and their watermelon harvest with a weekend full of fun.

Their two-day festival is family and pet friendly. It will also be jam-packed with activities such as a watermelon eating contest, water slides and even a watermelon u-pick field.

Keel Farms has been growing watermelons for about five seasons now. The 40-acre farm also encourages families to visit while different crops are in season throughout the year,

“It’s one of our favorite things. Our purpose is to support the community and grow people and the community together,” Keel Farms President Clay Keel said.

Keel also said the farm holds festivals to celebrate the variety of fruits that are harvested, such as blueberries and strawberries.

“I think that really is such a great experience for all kids to come out, see where their food comes from. Pick it off the bush and take it home and eat it,” Keel said.

Watermelon Weekend is being held at Keel Farms on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both admission and parking are free. Additional details can be found on their website.