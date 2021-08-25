Tampa Bay event venue to give wedding dresses to healthcare workers

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – The CEO of a Tampa Bay event venue is playing fairy godmother and giving back to first responders by donating dresses to them.

The Regent CEO Shannon Keil has been working on this project for more than a year that will gift wedding dresses to healthcare workers impacted by COVID-19.

Keil told 8 On Your Side the project took on a new meaning when she was diagnosed with the virus a few weeks ago.

“I went into acute respiratory failure. The local hospital, St. Joseph’s South, just took amazing care of me so this is so much closer to my heart and it means so much more to me now,” she said.

There are around 30 dresses available, size 0-24, for the selected future brides to pick from free of charge. Dresses are valued at between $800 to $2,500 each.

To submit a nomination, head to the following link on The Regent’s website where you will be asked to submit 500 words about the healthcare worker, their engagement story, and the work they do. Nominations are due by Sept. 15.

“I want to bless everyone who’s blessed me and who is still blessing my best friend in the hospital right now,” Keil said.

If you would like to donate a wedding dress, you can reach out to The Regent through their email info@experiencetheregent.com or by phone at 813-571-2494.