Tampa Bay Design Week explores architecture and design

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Design Week has kicked off with various events hosted by community organizations and businesses in the area.
At these events, residents can learn about what goes into architecture and design as well as how it has changed locally over the years.
Historic Newman Cigar Factory Tour
- Monday, April 5
- 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Downtown Public Art Tour at Sunset
- Tuesday, April 6
- 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- See two new Lights on Tampa installations and enjoy a tour of Cotanchobee/Ft-Brooke Park, an example of how Public Art and history can be integrated into landscape architecture design.
City Dreamers: Outdoor Screening at Green Bench Brewing
- Wednesday, April 7
- 7:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Enjoy an outdoor movie on the lawn at Green Bench Brewing in St. Pete. Just bring a blanket and they’ll provide the popcorn and your first beer!
- Thursday, April 8
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Join for a special walking tour of historic Seminole Heights. The tour will kick off at Hillsborough High. Parking available at St. Paul Lutheran Church. The tour will cover historic homes and churches.
Cruising St. Pete Mid-Century Tour
- Saturday, April 10
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Join for a self-guided Saturday Cruise to check out St. Petersburg’s iconic Mid-Century Modern residential & commercial local treasures. This tour takes you for a drive through Historic Old NE, Snell Isle, down to the Pink Streets.