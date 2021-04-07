Tampa Bay Design Week explores architecture and design

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The BestFit Foundation is made up of students from King High School who help collect clothes, provide scholarships and support for students in need.

"The reason that we founded this non-profit is that a couple of years ago, the founders noticed that some of their friends that were participating in after school activities with them started to get distant before competition days. So they decided to reach out and they found that their friends were having deep financial troubles and were actually struggling to pay for these competition fees and this actually prompted them to start this non-profit organization," BestFit Chief Executive Officer Neha Marzan said.