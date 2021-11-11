Tampa Bay cultural center hosting world-class Flamenco show this weekend

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Imagine watching a flamenco performance in Old Havana Cuba. Well, that is the type of show the Carrollwood Cultural Center is hosting in Tampa this weekend.

The Carollwood Cultural Center is an organization that brings cultural performances, classes and events to the community to reflect the diversity that the Tampa Bay area has.

“Flamenco is a beautiful dance form. It originally comes from Spain,” Flamenco Tropical Artistic Director Jessica Pacheco said. “There is classical Spanish dance, where you use castanets, shawls, fans. We are actually percussionists.”

Flamenco Tropical performers will be traveling from all around the world to share authentic Flamenco music and dance. The guitarist will be traveling from Los Angeles and the guest artist will be Pacheco’s mom, Miriam Pacheco.

Pacheco said the group, Flamenco Tropical, is a mixture of Flamenco and her Cuban roots, with salsa, Cuban songs and different rhythms incorporated into their shows.

This Saturday’s show at the Carrollwood Cultural Center will be the first time Flamenco Tropical has performed in Tampa. Pacheco said the city holds a special place in her heart.

“Growing up, I used to always come during Thanksgiving to visit my paternal grandparents. So coming back during this month is very special for me.”

The Flamenco show will be held in the Carrollwood Cultural Center’s Main Theatre on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. More information regarding tickets can be found on the Center’s website.

The Center also offers classes on different styles of dance, you can learn more about them through this link.