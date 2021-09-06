Tampa Bay camp hosts kids’ ninja camp this Labor Day

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA)- While many kids are off from school this Monday, some will be testing out their strength at a unique Labor Day camp.

After two years of planning, Jungle Gym in Pinellas Park was opened up by former American Ninja Warrior Contestant Jason Bergstrom.

“I just love seeing how excited they are to train. They don’t even think about the fact that they are exercising but they are out here just having a good time, making friends, building some lifelong friendships,” Jason Bergstrom

At Jungle Gym, families can sign up for spring or summer camp, or even different fitness classes, like kickboxing. Children must be at least three years old to participate.

“We have five character qualities we teach at the gym. We tell the kids over and over who you are on the inside is more important than what you can do on the outside,” Bergstrom said.

Some of the ninja obstacles you will see when you take a look around the facility, include a spider wall, different ladders, floating doors and monkey bars.

“Ninja has always been a sport that we both love. It’s great, it’s athletic, it gives us a way to just train and get better and stronger at what we do,” Asa Reynolds, a member of the gym, said.

You can find more information about Jungle Gym by heading to their website.