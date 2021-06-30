Tampa Bay business gets creative with Bolts-themed Stanley Cup Final T-shirt design

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- The Tampa Bay Lightning will be back on the ice Wednesday night for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, so make sure to throw on your favorite Bolts T-shirt to show your support.

With the team’s merchandise in high demand, one local clothing business has put its own spin on its Bolts-themed shirts.

If the team does bring the Stanley Cup back home, this could mean another boat parade along the Hillsborough River. That is why local business, Smack Apparel, has come out with a blue T-shirt with the play-on-words: “Back to Boat.”

“Tampa is known for their epic boat parades. We did them for the Bucs, we did them for the Lightning. We’re trying to run it back and do it again,” Smack Apparel Head of Marketing Chris Brown said.

The company is trying out the design and hopes more fans will buy them within the next few weeks.

Brown said sales are looking good, they are up 100% from last week.

“We are doing a little trial run but as the series goes on, we sell more, and if we win the whole thing it’s gonna blow up,” Brown said.

To find out how you can get one of Smack Apparel’s “Back to Boat” T-shirts, visit their website.