Tampa Bay Boat Show kicks off 3-day event at Florida State Fairgrounds

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Attention all boaters and nature lovers, the Tampa Bay Boat Show is back at the Florida State Fairgrounds for a three-day event.

The show is hosted by the Tampa Bay Times and is one of the biggest boating events in Tampa Bay with several local vendors showcasing the latest in boating and fishing supplies.

“There’s no better activity to unwind and relax. It’s a great way to connect with family. One of the things I’ve noticed is when I host friends and family, the cellphones only come out for photos. It’s just an awesome lifestyle,” said Quality Boats’ Chris Spindler.

Visitors can take a look at all kinds of watercrafts such as yachts, pontoons, cruisers, kayaks and even jet skis.

Multiple seminars are also being held if you would like to learn more about fishing. You can find the full seminar schedule here.

You can attend the Tampa Bay Boat Show on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

