Tampa Bay animal rescues, shelters benefit from ‘Betty White Challenge’

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA)- The #BettyWhiteChallenge has been encouraging animal rescues and shelters across the country, including several in Tampa Bay, to participate in honoring America’s Golden Girl.

This new trend is calling for people to donate $5 on Jan. 17, what would have been the 100th birthday of the beloved actress Betty White. The actress died on Dec. 31, just a few weeks shy of her centennial birthday.

FLUFF Animal Rescue in Seminole has been receiving donations in White’s memory since the beginning of the year to help their rescued animals in need.

White spent several years of her life advocating for animals all around the United States.

“I don’t know how to explain it but it brings everything together with Betty’s love of animals and how her heart is so lined up with what we do here,” FLUFF Animal Rescue Founder Kimmy Chandler said.

FLUFF Animal Rescue has been encouraging people to donate by raffling off two Golden Girls-themed T-shirts that were received as donations.

White was best known for her work on sitcoms, including her Emmy-winning portrayals of Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.”

“Anyone who makes a donation or has made a donation in Betty White’s honor is going to be entered into a drawing to receive these T-shirts,” Chandler said.

You can find out how to donate, adopt or even volunteer on FLUFF Animal Rescue’s website.

Also celebrating Betty White’s birthday is the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center. They are waiving all fees for the first 100 dogs and cats that are adopted starting Saturday, Jan. 15. All dogs and cats are microchipped, vaccinated, registered and spayed or neutered.

The shelter is closed on Jan. 17, but the offer will be valid until 100 pets are adopted.