PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay animal sanctuary is in need of donations after a fire destroyed the owner’s home located on the property.

“Just because our house burned down, doesn’t mean we get to stop,” Roos and Coos Farm Owner Christina Peters said.

The sanctuary, Roos and Coos Farm, is a non-profit organization in Plant City that has rescued dozens of exotic animals.

Peters’ home was were most of the animals’ medications were stored. Peters said they must now be thrown away after the kitchen fire that damaged everything inside the home.

“We lost a lot of our vet supplies and we’re going to start recouping that so that way anytime one of our animals gets sick, we can treat it immediately,” Peters said.

There was only one animal inside the home at the time of the fire, a snake named Jake. He was rescued by fire crews.

The other animals that were not affected included a kangaroo, lemurs, monkeys and even a possum.

“All of these animals were somebody’s pet. They’re captive bred, they weren’t captured from the wild so once you keep an animal as a pet, they’re dependent on humans for food so they need to come to a sanctuary like this in order to survive,” Peters said.

Roos and Coos Farm often holds tours to educate the public about exotic animals. If you would like to donate, check out their website for more details.