Tampa Baseball Museum honoring baseball legends opens this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The childhood home of a Tampa Bay baseball legend will be opening its doors for visitors to celebrate more than 130 years of local baseball heritage.

“It was part of our culture and also a part of our diversity because we had so many immigrants that played the game early on. That was their entertainment,” Tampa Baseball Museum President Chantal Hevia said.

The Tampa Baseball Museum is located at the home where Al Lopez, Tampa’s first Major League player and Hall of Fame inductee, grew up. In 2013, it was moved from its original location in Ybor City to its current location on 19th Street where it was then preserved and renovated.

“They had to move the house to make way for the interstate and it was offered to the Ybor City Museum Society. We’re into preservation, this house was very old so we had to do a lot of historic rehabilitation to it,” Hevia said.

The museum at the Al Lopez house will celebrate 89 professional players and baseball greats with numerous exhibits.

The grand opening of the Tampa Baseball Museum is on Saturday Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. There will be half-priced admission that day during the event and will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

You can check out their website for additional details about tickets.

