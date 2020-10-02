Take a bite of local flavor at Taste of the Beaches this weekend

ST PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A special event is hitting the sand this weekend in Pinellas Co. so you can eat your way through the towns.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross gives us a sneak peek at taste of the beaches.

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Taste of the Beaches in a new and safe way.

Taste of the Beaches kicks off this weekend (Oct. 2 to Oct. 4) so you can enjoy a taste from almost 30 different local restaurants.

You can get a signature “taste”. Tickets are $30 and each ticket includes 3 tastes.

The goal of this year’s Taste of the Beaches is to make locals and visitors feel comfortable, while introducing them to local flavors, specialty dishes and new restaurants.

This new “taste tour” or restaurant week style event will not only give back to our local restaurants but with every ticket purchased, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to this year’s non-profit Sea Turtle Trackers.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Taste of the Beaches.