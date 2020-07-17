Summer Nights returns to Busch Gardens with more excitement

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens is bringing back Summer Nights with all-new fun after the sun sets.

Summer Nights returns to the fan-favorite theme park with an all-new laser show, sweet treats and fireworks you can see from the coasters.

From thrill rides to wildlife, adventure is booming in our own backyard.

You can get up close and personal with rare animals on the Serengeti Safari.

This summer, the park is extending their hours for more family fun in cooler temps.

Busch Gardens President Stewart Clark told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross it feels great to see smiles at the park again.

“That’s what we’re all about, right?” Clark said.

You can check out Summer Nights at Busch Gardens until August 16.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Summer Nights at Busch Gardens.