Summer Circus Spectacular takes center stage at historic Asolo Theater in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Circus Arts Conservatory and The Ringling will host this year’s Summer Circus Spectacular at the historic Asolo Theater featuring several circus artists.

Last year, the Summer Circus Spectacular was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it will return on Friday night.

“All of the artists and all performers around the world are just excited and overwhelmed to be able to be back and watch all the people in the audience and just have a good time,” Juggler Noel Aguilar said.

Aguilar, an eight-generation circus performer from Mexico, is just one of the talented artists taking the stage this weekend. Other performances include unicycling acts, acrobatics and even comedy.

“I do a lot of audience interaction. I’m a family entertainer, it’s everyone – grandma, grandpa…all the way down to your youngest. You can come enjoy the show,” comedian Mr. Robb said.

The Summer Circus Spectacular runs Friday, July 30 through Saturday, Aug. 14 at the historic Asolo Theater.

More details about show times and tickets can be found on The Ringling’s website.