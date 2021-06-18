Summer camp spots available at Circus Arts Conservatory in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA)- While thousands of Tampa Bay students are soaking up the sun during their summer vacation, one group of students in Sarasota is learning all about circus arts.

The Circus Arts Conservatory Summer Camp teaches kids various skills including juggling, tightrope, hula hoops, trapeze and even clowning. The Circus Summer Camp runs from June 14 through August 6 at the Sailor Circus Arena.

“I like that it is a family environment and I get to see different kinds of people. I get to learn a lot about different cultures and circus history which is all really fascinating to me,” Summer Camp Counselor Emma Weber said.

At the end of each camp session, students get the chance to perform for their families and showcase all the skills they have learned throughout the summer.

“I love teaching them and I love when they get to do the show cause it’s thrilling for them and it just makes me happy,” Summer Camp Counselor Cora Thayer said.

COVID-19 precautions are put in place by the Circus Arts Conservatory with social distancing, masks, temperature checks and smaller group sizes.

Summer camp spots are available for children ages six through twelve. Registration is available on the Circus Arts Conservatory website.