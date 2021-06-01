Summer art camp spots and scholarships available at Tampa Museum of Art

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you are looking to keep your kids occupied while school is out for the summer, the Tampa Museum of Art has spots available for their off-site art camps.

There is a different theme every week for the Summer Art Camp. Kids will get to explore painting, sculpt three-dimensional art and even make costumes throughout the summer.

The museum also has a program available for families using SNAP benefits named ArtVenture Krewe. The program provides children ages 3 to 10 with free art kits filled with supplies and information about the museum.

Every month, Tampa Museum of Art releases a free video series named Art Spot that teaches kids how to experiment with household materials to make a creative project.

The Tampa Museum of Art’s Summer Art Camp runs from May 31 through July 30. You can register on their website.

The museum is also offering need-based scholarships to students for a limited number of campers. You can apply by filling out this scholarship form.