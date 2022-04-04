TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A beloved silly old bear is scheduled to take the stage at the Straz Center this week for the Patel Conservatory’s production of Winnie the Pooh, KIDS!

Since February, dozens of students have been rehearsing for the musical that will be presented at the Straz Center’s TECO Theater on Thursday.

Winnie the Pooh, KIDS! will feature several songs and characters, like Piglet and Tigger, from Disney’s 2011 animated movie. In the Patel Conservatory’s production of the musical, Pooh and his friends embark on an important mission to save Christopher Robin from a creature named The Backson.

This musical is just one of the seven theatre productions put on by the Patel Conservatory throughout the year.

Directors said this program is a great way for parents to get their children involved in theatre.

“This is a great way to learn collaboration, empathy and improvising,” Patel Conservatory Theatre Department Artistic Director Matthew Belopavlovich said.

Registration for the program’s summer camps and classes is open through April 4. You can register through their website.

“We’ve had a lot of improvising over the past two years with everything that’s been happening. This is great training ground for that and, of course, the arts,” Belopavlovich said.

The Patel Conservatory’s production of Winnie the Pooh, KIDS! runs from Thursday through Sunday. You can buy tickets through the Straz Center’s website.