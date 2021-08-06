StoryWalk reading tour on display in downtown Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Clearwater has put pages of children’s books in storefront windows and kiosks throughout downtown to create a 17-stop reading tour for families to explore.

The City of Clearwater’s Community Redevelopment Agency partnered with the Clearwater Library System and Sustainability Division to create the Clearwater StoryWalk program, which launched in June.

“When the kids are out of school, they need to work on that literacy and retention so these books are really great way to do that and get them active and outdoors,” said City of Clearwater Sustainability Coordinator Sheridan Boyle.

The tour’s walking route is less than a mile long. It starts at the Clearwater Main Library on Osceola Ave. then goes down and back up Cleveland St.

“It was super fun, we just walked around, answered the questions, looked for the hidden numbers, sang the songs,” Annabelle Maxey, 15, said.

Afterward, families can return to the second floor of the main library and receive a free book.

“It’s another way that we bring families to each individual business. As they’re reading a page in a book, they’re also becoming more familiar with one of our downtown businesses,” Boyle said.

The third and final book on display is called “Over The Garden.” It will be on display until August 31.