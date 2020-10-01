St. Pete trainer completes major hike on Appalachian Trail for good cause

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Pete man is proving determination and commitment can be all you need during a tough time.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross shares the story of a man whos completed a major hiking feat for a good cause.

Ryan Beck set out on a mission before the coronavirus outbreak to spread awareness about Parkinson’s Disease by hiking.

Before he knew it, the pandemic hit and he was completing 160 days on the Appalachian Trail.

The steady climb that started to honor his grandfather who suffered from Parkinson’s Disease, ended with the trainer finding peace from the outdoors.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Ryan Beck’s hike on the Appalachian Trail.