St. Pete spa using local resources to get back to work

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Beauty salons and spas are allowed to reopen and many are taking steps to prepare.

One in St. Petersburg is using local resources to get back on their feet.

The Beauty Bungalow is a boutique skincare spa getting back to business in a creative way.

During the pandemic, it created projects to keep staff motivated and on payroll.

As the spa prepares to pamper, appointments will be staggered for saftey.

The beauty bungalow owner, Denise Oglesby, told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross local resources have been extremely helpful.

Oglesby said shes been on multiple zoom calls with the Chamber and the resources and assistance provided to small businesses in the area are very helpful.

The beauty bungalow plans to reopen with all new protocols next week.

