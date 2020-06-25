St. Pete restaurant serves up 100th Burger of the Month for good cause

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Avenue is serving up its 100th Burger of the Month to make dreams come true.

The Avenue is sizzling in downtown St. Pete with a magical burger.

Not only is this the 100th burger creation for the family-owned business, but it also helps sick kids right here in Tampa Bay.

This last Burger of the Month will help fund a dream for the Children’s Dream Fund.

Dozens of wishes have been granted through the years thanks to the burger of the month program.

From meeting celebrities to going to cool places, or even just having a nice meal, The Avenue has made it a mission to help kids by flipping mouth-watering burgers.

The Avenue owner Stephen Schrutt told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross making kids’ dreams come true is his passion and he always loves to see the kids’ reaction to the creative Burger of the Month.

Pop into the Avenue to take a bite out of the 100th Burger of the Month before it’s gone.

CLICK HERE to learn more about The Avenue in St. Petersburg.