ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)- The C&C Lemonade Factory in St. Petersburg is scheduled to open its 6th Annual Lemonade Stand to raise funds for pediatric cancer research in just a few weeks.

Eight-year-old Cancer survivor Caroline Gallagher and her sister, 6-year-old Charlotte, came up with the idea one morning in 2017 and have been hosting fundraisers ever since.

Caroline was 18 months old when she was diagnosed with leukemia. Just six months later, her cousin Julia was also diagnosed. After more than two years of treatment, Caroline is cancer-free. Julia, sadly, passed away.

“To be hit by cancer twice, with my niece as well as my daughter, it’s kind of unheard of, stat-wise, it’s crazy,” Caroline and Charlotte’s Father Charles Gallagher said.

Every year, the family hosts the event in memory of Julia. They even found a way to keep their mission going during the pandemic, with an online and drive-thru fundraiser.

“It was a little different but we are just so excited to be back fully-in person so it’s great,” Charles Gallagher said.

One hundred percent of donations benefit Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

“It’s amazing, our tribe comes out in droves, with a big crowd out. Everybody being here – it’s not just a fundraiser but a party in a way,” Gallagher said.

C&C will hold a pop-up lemonade stand at Big Storm Brewing Company’s Clearwater location on May 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to spread the word about their June event. Big Storm has also created a special edition key lime/lemonade radler in support.

You can stop by the 6th Annual Lemonade Stand, located at 6312 Dartmouth Avenue in St. Pete, on June 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to support Caroline and Charlotte’s cause.