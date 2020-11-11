St. Pete Fools Social Club to ride Tampa Bay streets for good cause

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Pete Fools Social Club is picking up their kickstands and hitting the pavement for a good cause.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us how this charity ride will help those in need in Tampa Bay.

A local social club of businessmen and entrepreneurs dubbed the “St. Pete Fools” is hosting a local charity ride to raise funds for Alpha House of Pinellas County.

The members of the St Pete Fools along with local residents and community members will ride throughout the St. Petersburg area, including across the Skyway Bridge, with breaks and stops at local businesses.

There will be motorcycles, commemorative t-shirts for sale for $20 each, a 50/50 raffle, and an after celebration at The Toasted Monkey in St. Pete Beach.

The proceeds from the charity ride will benefit Alpha House to help care for pregnant women and children in the St. Pete community.

The ride will hit the streets of St. Petersburg on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. starting at The Toasted Monkey.

