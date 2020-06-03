St. Pete Beach kayak tour company surviving on local business

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A local company is getting people in Tampa Bay back out onto the water safely.

ECOmersion kayak tours take you through mangroves to see wildlife like fish, birds, dolphins and, of course, Florida’s very own sea cows.

The local company is usually busy with tourism during this time but that was lost during the coronavirus outbreak.

But then something curious happened, Tampa Bay locals stepped up and started booking tours.

ECOmersion now is working to build business back up and spread passion for nature because they believe it is the key to saving wildlife.

ECOmersion Co-Founder, Noah Shaffer told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross it’s a great activity for locals as the weather heats up.

Shaffer said the good thing about kayak tours is the adventure while staying socially distant and you’ll be able to cool off while having a good time.

CLICK HERE to learn more about ECOmersion.

