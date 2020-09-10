St. Pete Art and Fashion Week spotlights local designers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Pete Art and Fashion Week will hit the catwalk to help local talent shine.
8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross gives us a sneak peek.
For the tenth year, the St. Pete Art and Fashion Week will feature 10 local designers.
The goal is to help local talent share their work in a big way while raising money for charity.
The event kicks off with a 70s themed soiree followed by two different fashion shows.
More information about St. Pete Art and Fashion Week is available on its website.
