Spooky animals lurk in the dark at ZooTampa’s ‘Creatures of the Night’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Halloween is just around the corner, and the scariest holiday of the year is in full force at ZooTampa.

During “Creatures of the Night”, ZooTampa transforms into an eerie and immersive Halloween adventure for the whole family.

Part of that adventure includes letting guests get up close and personal with the zoo’s nocturnal creatures like Onyx the Eastern Indigo Snake and Sprinkles the Mexican Redknee Tarantula.

There is also a Pumpkin Palooza Kids zone that has a petting zoo area, several games for kids to play and pumpkins as far as the eye can see.

After running around the park discovering all the spooky sights and sounds, a visit to “Haunted Key West” for some monster mac is a gouda option.

Creatures of the Night runs through Oct. 28 on Friday and Saturday nights.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the event.

LATEST STORIES: