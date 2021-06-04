Specialty summer camp spots available through City of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Summer vacation has arrived for thousands of Tampa Bay students and a lot of them may be ready for some fun in the sun and water.

If you are looking for a way to keep your kids busy and learn about pool safety, the City of Tampa has openings available for their aquatics specialty camps. The aquatic camps will go over skills like stoke improvement, key log rolling and kayak instruction.

“We have just a variety of things that are fun for the kids to do, keep them active, interact with other children. We have fantastic staff and coaches that will teach and have fun with them too,” City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Department Recreation Manager John Allen said.

Other specialty camps are available for activities like cheerleading, skateboarding, gymnastics, flag football, dance, soccer and even rowing.

“My daughter, she’s going to camp. She’s been at home all year, she’s happy to be out there too,” Allen said.

Summer specialty camps are offered at several different locations in Tampa. You can sign up on the City’s online registration portal.