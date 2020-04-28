Solorzano’s Pizzeria adds Italian market to drum up business during coronavirus crisis

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – During the coronavirus crisis, beloved pizza joint is doing things differently to drum up business.

Solorzano’s Pizzeria in Siesta Key added an Italian market for customers to have an authentic Italian experience.

You can grab anything from fresh meats to homemade pastas, and of course, a slice or two.

Business owners like Phil Solorzano told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross he is glad to see the beaches opening in Sarasota and hoping for more foot traffic.

Solorzano said he is committed to practicing safe social distancing while being able to still serve his community.