Soho Sitters helps parents get back to work while keeping kids safe

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) – As people are getting back to work parents may not know where to turn for help.

But one local business is doing their part to make sure kids are cared for.

Soho Sitters is a homegrown babysitting, nanny and tutoring organization helping parents get back to work after the coronavirus outbreak.

Since the pandemic, the Tampa company adjusted programs for families in need.

From drive-by birthday parties to helping essential workers, Soho Sitters has been here to help.

Now as folks get back to work, keeping kids engaged and educated is a top priority.

Soho Sitters founder, Stephanie Morris, told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross it’s important parents feel safe leaving their kids especially in a time like this.

Morris said Soho Sitters is taking every precaution to provide safe, healthy and engaging sitters and wants to help in any way she can.

