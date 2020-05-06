Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Soho Sitters helps parents get back to work while keeping kids safe

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) – As people are getting back to work parents may not know where to turn for help.

But one local business is doing their part to make sure kids are cared for.

Soho Sitters is a homegrown babysitting, nanny and tutoring organization helping parents get back to work after the coronavirus outbreak.

Since the pandemic, the Tampa company adjusted programs for families in need.

From drive-by birthday parties to helping essential workers, Soho Sitters has been here to help.

Now as folks get back to work, keeping kids engaged and educated is a top priority.

Soho Sitters founder, Stephanie Morris, told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross it’s important parents feel safe leaving their kids especially in a time like this.

Morris said Soho Sitters is taking every precaution to provide safe, healthy and engaging sitters and wants to help in any way she can.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Soho Sitters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss