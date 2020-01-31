‘So Classic Car Show’ vrooms into Gulfport to help veterans

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The 11th annual So Classic Car Show will take over the 49th Street South bringing St. Petersburg and Gulfport together.

You can stroll through classic cars from the 1920s to present day show cars.

This year, judges will award over 90 trophies in 10-year increments starting with the oldest registered car.

The So Classic Car show gives back to veterans through VetSports. The non-profit organization was founded in 2012 by three combat Wounded Veterans.

VETSports aims to set the standard for how to improve Veteran’s physical, mental, and emotional health through sports, physical activity, and community involvement.

All makes and models are allowed to register in the So Classic Car Show and admission is FREE.

The So Classic Car Show drives into the Trolley Market Square on Feb. 1 at 11 a.m.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the So Classic Car Show.

LATEST STORIES: